Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Visit Spangdahlem Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Carter Kozacek, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, observes as a member of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders puts on an intake suit during a visit to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2025. The visit included hands-on demonstrations with F-16 Fighting Falcons, showcasing critical gear and training that support pilot readiness and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)