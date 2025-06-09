Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Visit Spangdahlem Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Carter Kozacek, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, assists a member of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in trying on a pilot helmet and oxygen mask during a visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2025. The hands-on interaction gave visitors a glimpse into the gear and responsibilities of fighter pilots, strengthening connections between service members and their supporters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)