Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Visit Spangdahlem Air Base

Members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders examine a bite suit used in military working dog training during a visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2025. The USO-sponsored visit included interactive demonstrations with base units, offering guests insight into the diverse missions and capabilities of Air Force personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 05:40
|Photo ID:
|9099147
|VIRIN:
|250406-F-BK945-1150
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
