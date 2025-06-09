Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Visit Spangdahlem Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders examine a bite suit used in military working dog training during a visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2025. The USO-sponsored visit included interactive demonstrations with base units, offering guests insight into the diverse missions and capabilities of Air Force personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)