U.S. Air Force Capt. Carter Kozacek, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, poses for a photo with members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders during a visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2025. The USO-sponsored event provided an opportunity for service members to engage with visiting entertainers, boosting morale and fostering a strong sense of community support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 05:40
|Photo ID:
|9099143
|VIRIN:
|250406-F-BK945-1038
|Resolution:
|7836x5224
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Visit Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.