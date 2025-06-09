Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Visit Spangdahlem Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Carter Kozacek, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, poses for a photo with members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders during a visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2025. The USO-sponsored event provided an opportunity for service members to engage with visiting entertainers, boosting morale and fostering a strong sense of community support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)