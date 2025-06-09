Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Visit Spangdahlem Air Base

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Visit Spangdahlem Air Base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Carter Kozacek, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, poses for a photo with members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders during a visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2025. The USO-sponsored event provided an opportunity for service members to engage with visiting entertainers, boosting morale and fostering a strong sense of community support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 05:40
    Photo ID: 9099143
    VIRIN: 250406-F-BK945-1038
    Resolution: 7836x5224
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Visit Spangdahlem Air Base, by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

