U.S. and Sweden execute ISOP recovery exercise

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, and Swedish air force rangers assigned to the 17th Wing in Ronneby, Sweden, are retrieved by a NH-90 helicopter during bilateral training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 4, 2025. In support of its Allies’ leadership in European security, the United States stands ready, trained and postured to meet any challenge, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)