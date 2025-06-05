U.S. and Sweden execute ISOP recovery exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, and Swedish air force rangers assigned to the 17th Wing in Ronneby, Sweden, work together to locate a simulated downed pilot during bilateral training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 4, 2025. Warfighting exercises with Allies and partners demonstrate our shared commitment to building a stronger, more lethal NATO Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)