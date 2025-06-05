U.S. and Sweden execute ISOP recovery exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Swedish air force ranger assigned to the 17th Wing in Ronneby, Sweden, keeps watch for simulated unfriendly forces during bilateral training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 4, 2025. NATO Allies and partners stand together in support of a safe, stable and secure Euro-Atlantic region by increasing warfighting capabilities, maintaining readiness and refining operational integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)