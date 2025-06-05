U.S. and Sweden execute ISOP recovery exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, navigates toward an extraction location during bilateral training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 4, 2025. Training in the Arctic ensures U.S. and Allied forces can operate together seamlessly, anytime, anywhere, against any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)