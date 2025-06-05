U.S. and Sweden execute ISOP recovery exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, and Swedish air force rangers assigned to the 17th Wing in Ronneby, Sweden, rescue a simulated downed pilot during bilateral training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 4, 2025. Training in the Arctic ensures U.S. and Allied forces can operate together seamlessly, anytime, anywhere, against any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)