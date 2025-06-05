Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Sweden execute ISOP recovery exercise [Image 1 of 11]

    U.S. and Sweden execute ISOP recovery exercise

    KALLAX AIR BASE, SWEDEN

    04.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A Swedish air force pilot assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, prepares a NH-90 helicopter for takeoff during bilateral training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 4, 2025. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, joined Swedish military personnel for two weeks of integrated exercises to build a stronger coalition capable of deterring threats and aggression from adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 03:08
    Photo ID: 9088435
    VIRIN: 250604-F-MC941-5288
    Resolution: 3202x3645
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
    Sweden
    57th rescue squadron
    Content collection week
    Swedish rangers
    warfighter ethos

