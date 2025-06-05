U.S. and Sweden execute ISOP recovery exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, and Swedish air force rangers assigned to the 17th Wing in Ronneby, Sweden, signal a NH-90 helicopter for extraction during bilateral training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 4, 2025. Warfighting exercises with Allies and partners demonstrate our shared commitment to building a stronger, more lethal NATO Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)