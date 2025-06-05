Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Sweden execute ISOP recovery exercise [Image 10 of 11]

    U.S. and Sweden execute ISOP recovery exercise

    KALLAX AIR BASE, SWEDEN

    04.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, and Swedish air force rangers assigned to the 17th Wing in Ronneby, Sweden, signal a NH-90 helicopter for extraction during bilateral training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 4, 2025. Warfighting exercises with Allies and partners demonstrate our shared commitment to building a stronger, more lethal NATO Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 03:08
    Photo ID: 9088445
    VIRIN: 250604-F-MC941-8700
    Resolution: 3619x5521
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
    This work, U.S. and Sweden execute ISOP recovery exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sweden
    57th rescue squadron
    Content collection week
    Swedish rangers
    warfighter ethos

