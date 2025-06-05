U.S. and Sweden execute ISOP recovery exercise

A Swedish air force ranger assigned to the 17th Wing in Ronneby, Sweden, performs first aid on a simulated downed pilot during bilateral training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 4, 2025. NATO Allies and partners stand together in support of a safe, stable and secure Euro-Atlantic region by increasing warfighting capabilities, maintaining readiness and refining operational integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
