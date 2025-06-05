U.S. and Sweden execute ISOP recovery exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Swedish air force rangers assigned to the 17th Wing in Ronneby, Sweden, search for a simulated downed pilot from a NH-90 helicopter during bilateral training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 4, 2025. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, joined Swedish military personnel for two weeks of integrated exercises to build a stronger coalition capable of deterring threats and aggression from adversaries.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)