Swedish air force rangers assigned to the 17th Wing in Ronneby, Sweden, search for a simulated downed pilot from a NH-90 helicopter during bilateral training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 4, 2025. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, joined Swedish military personnel for two weeks of integrated exercises to build a stronger coalition capable of deterring threats and aggression from adversaries.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 03:08
|Photo ID:
|9088436
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-MC941-4041
|Resolution:
|3829x5276
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Sweden execute ISOP recovery exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.