9th Communication Battalion change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert A. Doss III, right, the outgoing commanding officer for 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, passes the organizational colors to the incoming commanding officer, Lt. Col. Raymond N. Takor, during the battalion’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)