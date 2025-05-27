Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Communication Battalion change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 11]

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. William V. Osborne, the commanding officer of I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, gives remarks during the 9th Communication Battalion change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2025. The ceremony represented the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Robert A. Doss III, to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Raymond A. Takor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 20:10
    Photo ID: 9084715
    VIRIN: 250604-M-LB897-1003
    Resolution: 6518x4345
    Size: 11.96 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
