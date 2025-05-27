9th Communication Battalion change of command ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert A. Doss III, the outgoing commanding officer of 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, gives farewell remarks while passing authority of the battalion to the incoming commanding officer, Lt. Col. Raymond A. Takor, during the battalion’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 20:06
|Photo ID:
|9084717
|VIRIN:
|250604-M-LB897-1064
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.04 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
