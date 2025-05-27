Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Division Band perform during the 9th Communication Battalion change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2025. The ceremony represented the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Robert A. Doss III, to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Raymond A. Takor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)