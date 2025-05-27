9th Communication Battalion change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Douglas Gardner, right, the battalion sergeant major of 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, passes the organizational colors to the outgoing commanding officer, Lt. Col. Robert A. Doss III, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2025. The change of command ceremony represented the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)