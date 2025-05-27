9th Communication Battalion change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Raymond N. Takor, the incoming commanding officer of 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, observes the performance of the 1st Marine Division Band during the battalion’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2025. The ceremony represented the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)