9th Communication Battalion change of command ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert A. Doss III, the outgoing commanding officer of 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, gives remarks during the battalion’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2025. The ceremony represented the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Raymond A. Takor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)