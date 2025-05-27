9th Communication Battalion change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Raymond N. Takor, the incoming commanding officer of 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, makes introductory remarks upon receiving command of the battalion from the outgoing commanding officer, Lt. Col. Robert A. Doss III, during the battalion’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)