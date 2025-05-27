9th Communication Battalion change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kristina Young, the adjutant with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, salutes the colors during the battalion’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2025. The change of command ceremony represented the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)