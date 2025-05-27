Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Communication Battalion change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 11]

    9th Communication Battalion change of command ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kristina Young, the adjutant with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, salutes the colors during the battalion’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2025. The change of command ceremony represented the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 19:56
    Photo ID: 9084724
    VIRIN: 250604-M-LB897-1470
    Resolution: 5526x3684
    Size: 8.44 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 9th Communication Battalion change of command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Tyler Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    USMC
    I MEF
    change of command
    9th Comm Bn.
    I MIG

