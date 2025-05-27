Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lucus French, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron assistant chief controller tower liaison, poses for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 19, 2025. French’s duties include providing a safe, orderly, and expeditious flow of air traffic, while separating aircraft to prevent collisions in emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
