    Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies [Image 9 of 9]

    Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lucus French, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron assistant chief controller tower liaison, poses for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 19, 2025. French’s duties include providing a safe, orderly, and expeditious flow of air traffic, while separating aircraft to prevent collisions in emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 03:30
    Photo ID: 9074921
    VIRIN: 250519-F-CW240-1291
    Resolution: 6048x3400
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Tower
    Air Traffic Controller
    AFCENT
    ATC
    378th OSS

