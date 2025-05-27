Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Myles Peters, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor tower liaison, shines a light gun within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 19, 2025. Controllers use light guns to signal vehicles and aircraft with multiple colors and frequency of flashes, allowing the tower to retain operational control of the airfield in any situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)