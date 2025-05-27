Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Myles Peters, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor tower liaison, shines a light gun within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 19, 2025. Air traffic controllers use a standardized system of light flashes and colors from the Federal Aviation Administration to maintain safe coordination and movement of vehicles and aircraft on the airfield and within the assigned airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)