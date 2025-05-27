Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lucus French, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron assistant chief controller tower liaison, monitors the certified tower radar display within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 19, 2025. The CTRD displays headings, altitudes, and call signs of aircraft within the surrounding airspace, allowing controllers to safely direct aircraft and avoid hazardous flight paths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 03:30
|Photo ID:
|9074915
|VIRIN:
|250519-F-CW240-1068
|Resolution:
|4559x2563
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
