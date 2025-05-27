Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies [Image 3 of 9]

    Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lucus French, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron assistant chief controller tower liaison, monitors the certified tower radar display within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 19, 2025. The CTRD displays headings, altitudes, and call signs of aircraft within the surrounding airspace, allowing controllers to safely direct aircraft and avoid hazardous flight paths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 03:30
    Photo ID: 9074915
    VIRIN: 250519-F-CW240-1068
    Resolution: 4559x2563
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Tower
    Air Traffic Controller
    AFCENT
    ATC
    378th OSS

