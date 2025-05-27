Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Myles Peters, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor tower liaison, uses a land mobile radio within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 19, 2025. LMRs are used to communicate with transiting vehicles on the airfield within controlled movement areas to ensure personnel and aircraft safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)