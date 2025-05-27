Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Myles Peters, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor tower liaison, poses for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 19, 2025. Peters’ duties include coordination with host nation controllers to ensure a safe flow of air traffic across multiple departments and agencies from two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)