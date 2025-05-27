U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Myles Peters, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor tower liaison, poses for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 19, 2025. Peters’ duties include coordination with host nation controllers to ensure a safe flow of air traffic across multiple departments and agencies from two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 03:30
|Photo ID:
|9074920
|VIRIN:
|250519-F-CW240-1272
|Resolution:
|5216x2932
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.