    Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies [Image 5 of 9]

    Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Myles Peters, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor tower liaison, speaks into a microphone connected to an enhanced terminal voice switch, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 19, 2025. The ETVS provides multiple frequencies which air traffic controllers use to communicate with aircraft on the ground and in the air to ensure safe and orderly aerial operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 03:30
    Photo ID: 9074917
    VIRIN: 250519-F-CW240-1193
    Resolution: 5624x3162
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Tower
    Air Traffic Controller
    AFCENT
    ATC
    378th OSS

