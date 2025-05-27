Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Myles Peters, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor tower liaison, speaks into a microphone connected to an enhanced terminal voice switch, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 19, 2025. The ETVS provides multiple frequencies which air traffic controllers use to communicate with aircraft on the ground and in the air to ensure safe and orderly aerial operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)