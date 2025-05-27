Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies

A U.S. Air Force air traffic controller programs a land mobile radio within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 19, 2025. In addition to being a communication tool to grant airfield vehicles access to controlled movement areas, air traffic controllers use LMRs to direct first responders on the airfield during emergencies, ensuring timely responses for any mishap at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 03:30
|Photo ID:
|9074916
|VIRIN:
|250519-F-CW240-1094
|Resolution:
|5254x2954
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
