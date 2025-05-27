Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies [Image 4 of 9]

    Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force air traffic controller programs a land mobile radio within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 19, 2025. In addition to being a communication tool to grant airfield vehicles access to controlled movement areas, air traffic controllers use LMRs to direct first responders on the airfield during emergencies, ensuring timely responses for any mishap at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 03:30
    Photo ID: 9074916
    VIRIN: 250519-F-CW240-1094
    Resolution: 5254x2954
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Tower
    Air Traffic Controller
    AFCENT
    ATC
    378th OSS

