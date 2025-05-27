Precision in every transmission: 378th OSS ensures safe skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Myles Peters, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor tower liaison, looks through binoculars within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 19, 2025. Air traffic controllers use binoculars to confirm landing gears are down on inbound aircraft, and monitor the airfield for potential hazards that could impact operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)