Barksdale B-52s depart Andersen Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colby Vantine, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, prepares to install a generator into a USAF B-52H Stratofortress at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 25, 2025. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)