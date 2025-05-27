Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale B-52s depart Andersen Air Force Base [Image 8 of 17]

    Barksdale B-52s depart Andersen Air Force Base

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, takes off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 29, 2025. The B-52H can fly at high, subsonic speeds at altitudes reaching 50,000 feet, with an unrefueled combat range in excess of 8,800 miles, and can carry precision-guided ordnance with worldwide precision navigation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 02:25
    Photo ID: 9071950
    VIRIN: 250529-F-HF999-1100
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    TAGS

    Andersen Air Force Base
    B-52H Stratofortress
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF
    96th Bomber Generation Squadron

