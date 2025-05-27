U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jarquayla Doss, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron avionics craftsman, prepares to install a generator into a USAF B-52H Stratofortress at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 25, 2025. The BTF missions are representative of the U.S. commitment to our Allies and partners and enhance regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 02:25
|Photo ID:
|9071959
|VIRIN:
|250525-F-HF999-1131
|Resolution:
|4963x3302
|Size:
|9.66 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale B-52s depart Andersen Air Force Base [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.