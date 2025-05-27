U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colby Vantine, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, prepares to install a generator into a USAF B-52H Stratofortress at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 25, 2025. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 02:25
|Photo ID:
|9071958
|VIRIN:
|250525-F-HF999-1098
|Resolution:
|5265x3503
|Size:
|13.62 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale B-52s depart Andersen Air Force Base [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.