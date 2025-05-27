Barksdale B-52s depart Andersen Air Force Base

U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 96th Bomber Generation Squadron conduct routine maintenance on a USAF B-52H Stratofortress, May 25, 2025, during a Bomber Task Force deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 02:25
|Photo ID:
|9071954
|VIRIN:
|250525-F-HF999-1013
|Resolution:
|5740x3819
|Size:
|12.94 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|0
