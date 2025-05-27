Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale B-52s depart Andersen Air Force Base [Image 11 of 17]

    Barksdale B-52s depart Andersen Air Force Base

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 96th Bomber Generation Squadron conduct routine maintenance on a USAF B-52H Stratofortress, May 25, 2025, during a Bomber Task Force deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 02:25
    Photo ID: 9071954
    VIRIN: 250525-F-HF999-1013
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Andersen Air Force Base
    B-52H Stratofortress
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF
    96th Bomber Generation Squadron

