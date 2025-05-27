Barksdale B-52s depart Andersen Air Force Base

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., taxis to the runway during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen AFB, Guam, May 29, 2025. The B-52H can fly at high, subsonic speeds at altitudes reaching 50,000 feet, with an unrefueled combat range in excess of 8,800 miles, and can carry precision-guided ordnance with worldwide precision navigation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 02:25
|Photo ID:
|9071949
|VIRIN:
|250529-F-HF999-1077
|Resolution:
|5329x3546
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
