Barksdale B-52s depart Andersen Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 96th Bomber Generation Squadron conduct maintenance on a USAF B-52H Stratofortress at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 25, 2025. The BTF missions are representative of the U.S. commitment to our Allies and partners and enhance regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)