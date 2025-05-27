Barksdale B-52s depart Andersen Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Allen Marshall, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron electrical and environmental systems craftsman, checks for proper power continuity in each section of a generator before installation into a B-52H Stratofortress at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 25, 2025. The B-52H can fly at high, subsonic speeds at altitudes reaching 50,000 feet, with an unrefueled combat range in excess of 8,800 miles, and can carry precision-guided ordnance with worldwide precision navigation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
05.25.2025
05.30.2025
|9071961
|250525-F-HF999-1150
|4405x2931
|8.06 MB
|Location:
ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|5
|0
