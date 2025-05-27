Barksdale B-52s depart Andersen Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Allen Marshall, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron electrical and environmental systems craftsman, checks for proper power continuity in each section of a generator before installation into a B-52H Stratofortress at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 25, 2025. The B-52H can fly at high, subsonic speeds at altitudes reaching 50,000 feet, with an unrefueled combat range in excess of 8,800 miles, and can carry precision-guided ordnance with worldwide precision navigation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)