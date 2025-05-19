Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show [Image 11 of 11]

    Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show

    MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nicole King 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    A 920th Rescue Wing HC-130J Combat King II aircraft and two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters simulate a helicopter air-to-air refueling during the 2025 Hyundai Air & Sea Show off the coast of Miami beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The annual show over Memorial Day not only commemorated service members who gave their lives in defense of the nation but also celebrated U.S. military strength with flyovers, parachute demonstrations, a military static display village, and an enlistment ceremony for over 150 new members of the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicole King)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 20:38
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US
