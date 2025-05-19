Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Reserve Airmen in two 920th Rescue Wing HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters perform a combat search and rescue demonstration at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. After the CSAR demonstration, a 920th RQW HC-130J Combat King II simulated an aerial refueling for two HH-60G Pave Hawks. The annual show over Memorial Day not only commemorated service members who gave their lives in defense of the nation but also celebrated U.S. military strength with flyovers, parachute demonstrations, a military static display village, and an enlistment ceremony for over 150 new members of the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicole King)