    Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show [Image 2 of 11]

    Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show

    MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nicole King 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit leads a seven-ship dissimilar formation ahead of a flyover at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The flyover represented the Air Force’s total force. Active duty Air Force pilots flew the B-2 Spirit, F-22 Raptor and A-10 Thunderbolt II. Air Force Reserve pilots flew the B-1B Lancer, the B-52H Stratofortress and F-16C Fighting Falcon, and a Louisiana Air National Guard pilot flew the F-15C Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicole King)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 20:38
    Photo ID: 9061541
    VIRIN: 250524-F-GG241-1028
    Resolution: 4856x2989
    Size: 442.61 KB
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    air show
    airshow
    flyover
    AFRC
    Miami Beach
    2025 Hyundai Air and Sea Show

