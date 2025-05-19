Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit leads a seven-ship dissimilar formation ahead of a flyover at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The flyover represented the Air Force’s total force. Active duty Air Force pilots flew the B-2 Spirit, F-22 Raptor and A-10 Thunderbolt II. Air Force Reserve pilots flew the B-1B Lancer, the B-52H Stratofortress and F-16C Fighting Falcon, and a Louisiana Air National Guard pilot flew the F-15C Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicole King)