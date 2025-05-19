A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit leads a seven-ship dissimilar formation ahead of a flyover at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The flyover represented the Air Force’s total force. Active duty Air Force pilots flew the B-2 Spirit, F-22 Raptor and A-10 Thunderbolt II. Air Force Reserve pilots flew the B-1B Lancer, the B-52H Stratofortress and F-16C Fighting Falcon, and a Louisiana Air National Guard pilot flew the F-15C Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicole King)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 20:38
|Photo ID:
|9061541
|VIRIN:
|250524-F-GG241-1028
|Resolution:
|4856x2989
|Size:
|442.61 KB
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Nicole King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.