Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, left, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of Air Force Reserve and command chief of Air Force Reserve Command and Master Sgt. Bryant Guardia, right, a recruiter with the 351st Recruiting Squadron, pose for a photo at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. Nuñez recognized Guardia for being one of the top six recruiters at the show. Guardia also interacted with air show attendees at the recruiting tent during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicole King)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 20:38
|Photo ID:
|9061552
|VIRIN:
|250524-F-GG241-1332
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Nicole King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.