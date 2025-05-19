Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, left, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of Air Force Reserve and command chief of Air Force Reserve Command and Master Sgt. Bryant Guardia, right, a recruiter with the 351st Recruiting Squadron, pose for a photo at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. Nuñez recognized Guardia for being one of the top six recruiters at the show. Guardia also interacted with air show attendees at the recruiting tent during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicole King)