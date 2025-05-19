Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Global Strike Command unveiled its first-ever demonstration tri-bomber/fighter dissimilar formation at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The seven-ship formation displayed the Air Force’s vast array of capabilities used in defending the United States daily to thousands in attendance. The annual show over Memorial Day not only commemorated service members who gave their lives in defense of the nation but also celebrated U.S. military strength with flyovers, parachute demonstrations, a military static display village, and an enlistment ceremony for over 150 new members of the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicole King)