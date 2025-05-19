Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show

Photo By Master Sgt. Nicole King | A 920th Rescue Wing HC-130J Combat King II aircraft and two HH-60G Pave Hawk...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Nicole King | A 920th Rescue Wing HC-130J Combat King II aircraft and two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters simulate a helicopter air-to-air refueling during the 2025 Hyundai Air & Sea Show off the coast of Miami beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The annual show over Memorial Day not only commemorated service members who gave their lives in defense of the nation but also celebrated U.S. military strength with flyovers, parachute demonstrations, a military static display village, and an enlistment ceremony for over 150 new members of the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicole King) see less | View Image Page

MIAMI BEACH, Fl. -- Over Memorial Day weekend, the Air Force Reserve showcased its capabilities and versatility at the annual air and sea show in Miami Beach, Florida.



Four Air Force Reserve units, six Air Force Reserve platforms and multiple Air Force Reserve crews and support staff participated in the show. The show historically draws more than 500,000 people per day throughout Memorial Day weekend.



The event showcased a bomber-fighter dissimilar formation, “The Freedom Formation,” for the first time ever. The seven-ship formation included a reserve B-52 Stratofortress and B-1 Lancer pilot and crew from the 307th Bomb Wing, and two F-16C Fighting Falcons from the 482nd Fighter Wing at Homestead Air Reserve Base.



“Nearly every aspect of what you see today touches the Air Force Reserve in some way,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, during the show. “What people don’t realize is we are so intricately woven into the day-to-day total force, that we are virtually indistinguishable from the Active Duty. This Air Show couldn’t have happened this way without Reserve support.”



The 920th Rescue Wing, a five-year participant in the show, performed a combat search and rescue demonstration with two of their HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters that concluded with pararescue Airmen swimming to shore. A Reserve HC-130J Combat King II also conducted a simulated aerial refueling for two Pave Hawks.



“Since 1990, our Reserve CSAR Airmen have deployed more than 25 times and saved more than 4,000 lives,” said Healy. “This is just one example of the work our part-time Reserve Airmen do in their more than 200 varied Air Force mission sets.”



The air show events included the Western Hemisphere Collective Security Summit. While speaking during a panel there, Healy reinforced that Reserve forces must be innovative to address issues like aging aircraft and funding constrains.



“Fifth-generation upgrades like radar and warning receivers that were on display with our Fighting Falcons during the air show demonstrate how we are mitigating some of our technology gaps,” said Healy. “We might be bringing a knife to a gun fight, but we bring a really tricked out knife.”



General Thomas Bussiere, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, presided over a mass enlistment ceremony at the air show, where more than 150 recruits from all services recited their oath of enlistment. The ceremony culminated with a flyby of a reserve MH-139A Grey Wolf from the 908th Flying Training Wing.



“Watching so many young people take the oath of enlistment was genuinely inspiring,” shared Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of Air Force Reserve and command chief of Air Force Reserve Command. “To our nation's newest Airmen, reciting the oath is more than just words, it's a powerful promise to protect our country and the freedoms we all cherish. This moment marks the first step in an incredible journey filled with pride and potential for outstanding achievements.”



Air Force Recruiters were also at the show with their “Earn Your Wings” virtual reality simulator. The simulator provided air show attendees the opportunity to experience being an F-35 Lighting II or KC-135 Stratotanker pilot for a few minutes.



“This is a great opportunity to engage with the local public to showcase what the Air Force and all the branches are about,” said Master Sgt. Bryant Guardia, an Air Force Reserve Recruiter at the air show recruiting tent. “It is a good opportunity to engage and recruit the next generation of Airmen into our ranks.”



A live stream of the 9th annual Air and Sea show at Miami Beach can be viewed during and after the show. For more Air Force Reserve Command news, visit https://www.afrc.af.mil/News/