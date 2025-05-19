Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. General Craig McPike, left, deputy commander of the Air Force Recruiting Service, and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, right, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of Air Force Reserve and command chief of Air Force Reserve Command speak with two Air Force Reserve recruits before the mass enlistment ceremony at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The two recruits took part in a mass enlistment ceremony with more than 150 new members of the U.S. armed forces during at the event. The annual show over Memorial Day not only commemorated service members who gave their lives in defense of the nation but also celebrated U.S. military strength with flyovers, parachute demonstrations, and a military static display village. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicole King)