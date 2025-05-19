Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show [Image 6 of 11]

    Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show

    MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nicole King 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    A reserve MH-139A Grey Wolf assigned to the 908th Flying Training Wing hovers in the background of more than 150 new members of the U.S. armed forces after they took part in a mass enlistment ceremony at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The annual show over Memorial Day not only commemorated service members who gave their lives in defense of the nation but also celebrated U.S. military strength with flyovers, parachute demonstrations, and a military static display village. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicole King)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 20:38
    Photo ID: 9061549
    VIRIN: 250524-F-GG241-1224
    Resolution: 4212x3214
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Nicole King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

