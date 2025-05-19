Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A reserve MH-139A Grey Wolf assigned to the 908th Flying Training Wing hovers in the background of more than 150 new members of the U.S. armed forces after they took part in a mass enlistment ceremony at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The annual show over Memorial Day not only commemorated service members who gave their lives in defense of the nation but also celebrated U.S. military strength with flyovers, parachute demonstrations, and a military static display village. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicole King)