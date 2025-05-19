Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force, Retired, Maj. Gen. Garrett Harencak, right, interviews U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, center, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, left, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of Air Force Reserve and command chief of Air Force Reserve Command during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The annual show over Memorial Day not only commemorated service members who gave their lives in defense of the nation but also celebrated U.S. military strength with flyovers, parachute demonstrations, a military static display village, and an enlistment ceremony for over 150 new members of the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicole King)