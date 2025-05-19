Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show [Image 3 of 11]

    Air Force Reserve Showcases Airpower at Miami Beach Air and Sea Show

    MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nicole King 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Air Force, Retired, Maj. Gen. Garrett Harencak, right, interviews U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, center, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, left, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of Air Force Reserve and command chief of Air Force Reserve Command during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The annual show over Memorial Day not only commemorated service members who gave their lives in defense of the nation but also celebrated U.S. military strength with flyovers, parachute demonstrations, a military static display village, and an enlistment ceremony for over 150 new members of the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicole King)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 20:38
    Photo ID: 9061545
    VIRIN: 250524-F-GG241-1118
    Resolution: 5753x3608
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US
