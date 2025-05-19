Flowers of Remembrance Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A tomb guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) walks the mat at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during Flowers of Remembrance Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sunday, May 25, 2025. On this day, visitors were given the opportunity to cross the plaza and place a flower in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This event pays homage to the first official Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day, which originally took place at ANC in 1868 to honor the sacrifices of those who fought and died in the Civil War. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)