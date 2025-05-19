Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Contingency Response Group survey the facilities at Murray-Calloway County Airport in Murray, Ky., May 14, 2025, as part of Exercise Grindstone, a major earthquake-response simulation. Murray lies just east of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, the most active seismic area in the Eastern United States, and could serve as an air hub in the event of an large-scale earthquake. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)